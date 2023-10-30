SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 4.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.65. 139,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,030. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

