Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.22

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 668689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

