Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Up 6.6%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 516,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,041,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Stem Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $470.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In related news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

