Stifel Nicolaus Boosts TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $117.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.13. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $121.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $54,701.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,096.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,739 shares of company stock worth $7,097,768. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,532 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,758,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in TriNet Group by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

