Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $25.75

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $25.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.84.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

