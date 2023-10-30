Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $530.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $660.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $593.94.

NYSE TMO opened at $431.41 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

