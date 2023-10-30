StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Up 2.1 %
ENG opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.11.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.