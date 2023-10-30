StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENG opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

