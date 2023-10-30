StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $478.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.48. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $194.25 and a 1-year high of $488.90.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.