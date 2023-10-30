StockNews.com Lowers First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
First Community Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FCCO opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25.
First Community Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.
Institutional Trading of First Community
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
