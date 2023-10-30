StockNews.com Lowers First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

First Community Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCCO opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Institutional Trading of First Community

First Community Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Community by 54.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 282.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.