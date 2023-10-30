Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $56.72 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Stratis has a market cap of $136.16 million and approximately $56.72 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 42.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,811.94 or 0.05237430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00033267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00021485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,755,819 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

