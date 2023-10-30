Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Trimmed by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 1.1 %

SYK traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.00. 249,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.49. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

