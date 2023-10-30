Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

