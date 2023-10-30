Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.01 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

