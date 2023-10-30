Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 8,512 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Southern by 62.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,220,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,991,000 after buying an additional 854,522 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 57,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Southern by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

