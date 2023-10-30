Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $12.38 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $443,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,273,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $82.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.