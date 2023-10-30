Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.