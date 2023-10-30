Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 14,581 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,009 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

SBUX opened at $92.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

