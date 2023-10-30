Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,182 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

DUK stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.93.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

