Susquehanna Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $43.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

RRC stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.