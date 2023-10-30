Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $853.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,461,000 after buying an additional 90,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after acquiring an additional 287,831 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,262,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 56,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.