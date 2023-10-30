Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,948 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 980,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,530,000 after buying an additional 768,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,058.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

