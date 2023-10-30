Syverson Strege & Co Has $406,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

