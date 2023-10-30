Syverson Strege & Co Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $70.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.