Syverson Strege & Co Raises Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,796 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 19.9% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned 1.41% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $46,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 37,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 404,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,479,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $22.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.