T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $180.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.89.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

