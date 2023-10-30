Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $108.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

