Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.42.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TMHC opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $52.09.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $6,645,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

