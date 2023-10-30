TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.65. 97,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,797,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239,990 shares of company stock worth $118,580,267. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after acquiring an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

