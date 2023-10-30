TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.65. 97,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.
In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,797,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239,990 shares of company stock worth $118,580,267. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after acquiring an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
