Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.91.

Teck Resources stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

