TELUS (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

TSE T traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$22.26. 509,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,116. The company has a market cap of C$32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.16 and a 12-month high of C$29.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.24.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.