Terreno Realty (TRNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. On average, analysts expect Terreno Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.3 %

TRNO stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.83%.

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 42.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Terreno Realty

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.