Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Matthew 25 Management Corp’s Largest Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 15.7% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $42,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.88. 56,231,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,353,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day moving average of $232.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

