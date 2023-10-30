Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lessened by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 58,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 162,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 62,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.01. 71,124,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,425,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.84. The company has a market capitalization of $632.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.