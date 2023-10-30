The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 4.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.48. 1,262,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,896. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

