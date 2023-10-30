The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $303.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.89. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

