The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $12.90

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $12.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,527. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $531.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.42 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

