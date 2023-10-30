The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $89.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Shares of PI stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 2.12. Impinj has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $89,411.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $106,487.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,540.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $89,411.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and have sold 15,468 shares valued at $937,647. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after buying an additional 297,369 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after buying an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 156,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

