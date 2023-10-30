The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $142.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Danske cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $92.41 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

