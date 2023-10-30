The Goldman Sachs Group Raises United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Price Target to $10.20

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.40 to $10.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $81,057,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,583,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,333 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 598.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,221,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,549 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,067 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

