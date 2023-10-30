The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Target Price to $69.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

NYSE:BMY opened at $50.93 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

