The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price to $52.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,686. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,945,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hasbro by 595.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

