The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $276.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

