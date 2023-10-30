The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $158.38.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
