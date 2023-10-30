The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Reduced by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.1 %

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $238.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.37. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $283.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

