The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,328 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.61. 865,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,773. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

