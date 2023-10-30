Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires 857 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 3.7% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 291,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 12,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 93.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

SPGI stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $341.58. 186,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,144. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.05 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

