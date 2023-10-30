Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,794 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.22% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RWM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.47. 1,035,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,759. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

