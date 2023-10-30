Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.66. 9,938,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,730,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $781.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

