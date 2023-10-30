Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,934,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,081,000 after buying an additional 407,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,547,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,513,000 after buying an additional 85,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.88. 196,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,396. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

