Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Purchases 1,230 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 1.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.45. The company had a trading volume of 99,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.73 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $184.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Insider Activity

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.